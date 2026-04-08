WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – Residents across Worcester County are being asked to weigh in on proposed water and wastewater rate increases for fiscal year 2027.
County officials have scheduled a public hearing for May 5 at 6 p.m. to gather feedback on the plan, which would impact 10 of the county’s 11 sanitary service areas. The West Ocean City service area is not included in the proposed changes.
The proposal calls for roughly a 5% increase to the base fee – the fixed cost customers pay regardless of usage – along with adjustments to how water consumption is billed for both residential and commercial users.
Leaders say the increases are aimed at keeping pace with rising costs tied to operating, maintaining and upgrading water and wastewater systems.
Residents who wish to speak at the hearing are encouraged to pre-register by calling County Administration. Written comments will also be accepted through the afternoon of May 4.
More information on the proposed changes, including detailed rates by service area, is available through the county’s public works department.