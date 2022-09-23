BERLIN, Md. - Seventy-seven years ago, a Worcester County World War II veteran witnessed history.
"The flag was put up on Iwo Jima, on Mount Suribachi, and then from then it was a battle to survive."
Those are the words of Private First Class Morris Semiatin.
PFC Semiatin was only 18 years old when he and thousands of U.S. Marines stormed the beaches of Iwo Jima in February 1945. He is now 96.
The Battle of Iwo Jima was one of the bloodiest of WWII in the Pacific. PFC Semiatin witnessed the raising of the U.S. flag over Mt. Surabachi on February 23, 1945 as the 5th Marine Division declared the mountain for the United States.
Iwo Jima was not just a trial-by-fire for the young Marine. It's also where he earned one of the U.S. Military's most solemn military decorations.
"One night I get wounded, when a Japanese threw a hand grenade into my foxhole," PFC Semiatin recalled.
For that injury, PFC Semiatin was awarded the Purple Heart.
At the time of the Battle of Iwo Jima, the end of the War in the Pacific was not certain at the time. An invasion of the Japanese home islands was still a real possibility, which could have cost hundreds of thousands of both American and Japanese lives.
But at the young age of 18, PFC Semiatin heard the calling and didn't need to be persuaded to serve his country.
"Once you got out of high school, you would have been drafted into to the service," PFC Semiatin said. "I volunteered."
With the help of PFC Semiatin's son Ben Semiatin, his story attracted the attention of the Gary Sinise Foundation. The Foundation is led by the actor who is well known for portraying Lieutenant Dan in "Forrest Gump."
Ben was left speechless when the Foundation called him and said that they were awarding his father a more than $35,550 grant to help with his living expenses.
PFC Semiatin lives in the Gull Creek Senior Living Community in Berlin, and the grant covers six months in the Community.
The Gary Sinise Foundation also told Ben that they were going to arrange an all-expenses-paid trip for PFC Semiatin and Ben to travel to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans as part of its "Soaring Valor" program.
The purpose of the trip is to reconnect PFC Semiatin with his service in the war, and to share his story with younger generations.
"There's not many left on this planet who can tell his story," said Ben. There's not that many people left form Iwo Jima who can say his story. His story is unique. It's rare."
If the weather cooperates, PFC Semiatin and Ben will leave for New Orleans on Tuesday.
PFC Semiatin will also make a public appearance in Worcester County soon! He will participate in the Boardwalk Parade during Corvette Weekend in Ocean City. The parade will be at 4 p.m. on October 15.
PFC Semiatin will be in the lead car.
You may also see PFC Semiatin and Ben frequenting the many restaurants in Worcester County.