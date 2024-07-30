OCEAN CITY, MD - The State Highway Administration will begin working to permanently repair the sinkhole on the MD 90 bridge over Assawoman Bay.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced it will perform nighttime work to permanently repair a sinkhole that occurred earlier this month on the MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) bridge over Assawoman Bay. The work will reportedly begin at 9 p.m. on July 31 and should be completed by 5 a.m. on August 1, weather permitting.
Officials say crews will close the eastbound lane of MD 90 approximately and alternate traffic using the westbound lane.
Crews are expected to perform the same repairs on westbound MD 90 at the same location on August 7 with the same lane closures. The work hours will also be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Planned work reportedly includes removal of the steel plates in the eastbound lane and filling the area with seal guard to stabilize the bridge approach.