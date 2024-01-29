ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA.- Improvement work for a portion of Route 602 in Accomack and Northampton Counties will soon start.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says that work on Route 602, or Lee Street, between Route 178 and east of Darby’s Wharf Lane could start ad soon as January 29th.
During the work that portion of Rt. 602 will be closed to through traffic with a detour in place. VDOT says access to all private property and the two cemeteries on Route 602 will still be open.
Officials say the detour will direct drivers traveling from Accomack County to follow Route 178 (Belle Haven Road) to Route 13 (Lankford Highway) to Route 183 (Occohannock Neck Road) to Route 602 (Cemetery Road). The route would be reversed if traveling from Northampton County.
The detour is expected to be in place through most of construction.
Work is scheduled to wrap up in late spring of 2025
The $5.5 million project is aimed at improving and extending the life of the roadway.