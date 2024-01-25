DOVER, DE - Dover Motor Speedway has announced their first Fan Zone event of the year which includes the world’s largest rubber duck joining Miles the Monster at the speedway.
According to the Speedway, their upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend from April 26-28 will feature live music, a kid’s zone, petting zoo, and the 60-foot, 15.5 ton colossal canard.
The world’s largest rubber duck last visited Delmarva in August when it towered over the City of Crisfield, drawing crowds from across the Peninsula and beyond.
The Fan Zone is slated to open at Dover Motor Speedway at the following dates and times with the titanic duck present throughout:
Friday, April 26: Noon
Saturday, April 27th: 9 a.m.
Sunday, April 28: 9 a.m.
A full list of events and entertainment during the Fan Zone, as well as race schedules, can be found on the Dover Motor Speedway’s website.