CRISFIELD, MD - Visitors and locals are flocking to Crisfield as the world's largest duck has finally waddled its way there for the weekend. The giant duck, which stands 6 stories tall and weighs 15 tons, will be inflated in the Somers Cove Marina until Sunday, August 13th.
Town Officials hope the giant duck will give a boost to local business and put the small town on the map.
Crowds have already filled Somers Cove Marina with vendors ready for a busy day. Coastal Creations Vendor Helen Young says she barely had time to get out of the car.
“People came early, and I was running the car so I was selling literally as I got out of the car. Business has been great and it’s gonna be a great weekend." said Young.
Gianna Luzier, who lives outside Philadelphia and came to see duck says Crisfield wasn’t even in her vocabulary
“I’ve never heard of this town at all, we only came to see the duck, to be honest.” said Luzier.
Heather Ross, the coordinator for Crisfield Arts and Entertainment says the event is already proving itself as a success, and that Crisfield is open for business for future attractions.
“I would love to coordinate any type of event, so if there's an event you’d like to have here in Crisfield at anytime, we are always looking for things to do here in Crisfield.” said Ross.
One quaky spirit bringing a small town to life.