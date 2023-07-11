CRISFIELD, Md. - The biggest rubber duck in the world is migrating to Delmarva this summer to pay the city of Crisfield a visit.
Crisfield Arts and Entertainment Coordinator Heather Ross tells WBOC that the inflatable titanic tub fowl is planned to be in Crisfield August 11th through the 13th.
According to social media posts by the World’s Largest Rubber Duck,recent destinations include Detroit, Chicago, and Kansas, with upcoming visits planned for Michigan and Canada. The rubber duck reportedly stands at 61’ tall and weighs a whopping 15 tons.
The big duck’s website says it is “an inspiration to enjoy the world’s waterfronts and conserve our natural resources.”
More details on the duck’s visit to Crisfield are expected to be released as the August event draws closer.