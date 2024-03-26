DOVER, Del.- The Air Mobility Command Museum shifted the spotlight from artifacts and exhibits today to honor a real-life hero from World War II.
WWII veteran William Bieber, famed for his bravery as a ball turret gunner in the Army Air Corps, was celebrated for his remarkable service.
For those unfamiliar, the role of a ball turret gunner was as daring as it sounds. Imagine being confined to a cramped, spherical space suspended beneath a military aircraft, tasked with operating weapons while navigating enemy fire—a true test of courage and skill.
Delaware Governor John Carney signed a proclamation from the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs, recognizing Bieber's exceptional contributions. While U.S. Senator Tom Carper and Dover Air Force 436th Airlift Wing Commander Col. William McDonald joined in expressing their gratitude.
"You might be the reason I am here today, so thank you," remarked Col. McDonald, acknowledging Bieber's role in safeguarding the freedoms enjoyed today.
Despite the accolades, Bieber remains humble. "No... this wasn't needed, it really wasn't," he modestly remarked.
His grandson, Mason Bieber-Ham, expressed his joy at witnessing his grandfather's well-deserved recognition. "I think a lot of people take for granted what it really took to sign up and do what he did and will never realize the sacrifices he made," Bieber-Ham reflected. "He is still fearless, he hasn't lost that."
Following the war, Bieber dedicated many years to educating future generations as a school teacher, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning. "Get back to school so you can learn more that will benefit you and benefit society," he urged.
Bieber, who flew ten combat missions over Japan during World War II, remains a testament to courage and resilience at 98 years old.