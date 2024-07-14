ASSATEAGUE - A World War II ordnance fragment was found in the sands of Assateague National Park Sunday afternoon.
A controlled demolition occurred today in Assateague National Park around 3:30pm Sunday. The demolition took place to remove a fragment of an old World War II ordnance .
Part of the beach was closed off for a few hours as the controlled demolition took place. The park superintendent, Hugh Hawthorne tells WBOC Assateague was used by the US Navy for missile testing at the end of World War II until around the early 50s. Multiple fragments have been found in the area in recent months.
Hawthorne added the park takes extreme caution with these discoveries, with multiple skilled agencies assisting in the removal process.