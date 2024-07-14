Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina, and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&