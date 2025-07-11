MILFORD, DE - World War II Vet, Al Deusa, celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, July 11th. He celebrated the day with three of his children.
Al was only eighteen years old when he was drafted in 1943. He shared some memories from his time in the service.
“I was in the infantry, and we made the invasion on the Omaha Beach and, met up with the Germans," said Al. "We fought the Germans to Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany and the Czechoslovakia.”
Al remembers his participation in D-Day just like it was yesterday.
"It was a busy day," he said. "There was a lot going on. A lot of noise, a lot of people dying, getting wounded. A lot of being scared and not knowing what's going on other than you're facing the enemy."
The centenarian shared some advice for the men and women currently serving our country.
"Stay strong and true to their country and trusting God to protect them and guide them at all times," he said.
About fifty friends and family members plan to meet in Milford to celebrate Al's birthday on Saturday.