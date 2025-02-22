harp seal Gemini

DEWEY BEACH, DE- A young seal is on the road to recovery after being rescued in Dewey Beach on Friday.

Officials with the MERR Institute say the one-year-old harp seal was taken in for assessment and treatment after showing signs of a possible infection.

The seal, nicknamed Gemini, was handed over to the National Aquarium’s "Marine Animal Rescue Program" staff as he undergoes rehabilitation.

MERR officials are reminding beachgoers who see a seal to keep back 150 feet, keep dogs on a leash, and call them at 302-228-5029.

