DEWEY BEACH, DE- A young seal is on the road to recovery after being rescued in Dewey Beach on Friday.
Officials with the MERR Institute say the one-year-old harp seal was taken in for assessment and treatment after showing signs of a possible infection.
The seal, nicknamed Gemini, was handed over to the National Aquarium’s "Marine Animal Rescue Program" staff as he undergoes rehabilitation.
MERR officials are reminding beachgoers who see a seal to keep back 150 feet, keep dogs on a leash, and call them at 302-228-5029.