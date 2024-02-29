LEWES, DE - The Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute has announced the successful rescue of a harbor seal that had been found tightly tangled in gill netting.
MERR says the juvenile seal was found at the Point of Cape Henlopen on Wednesday, February 28th and was suffering from a deep gouge caused by netting wrapped around its neck. The seal led rescuers on a chase as it kept retreating back into the water before it could be secured and brought back to a facility for treatment, according to MERR.
MERR veterinarians were able to disentangle the seal and treat its wound, and the young animal was otherwise in good condition despite the injury. MERR says they released the seal back into the ocean at the Point just before dark.
MERR gave the young seal the name Samoa before releasing it back into the wild.