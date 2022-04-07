Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.