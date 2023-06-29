DELMARVA - WBOC has compiled a list of fireworks celebrations happening across Delmarva this 4th of July weekend so you don’t have to stress the planning. If there’s a local fireworks show not listed below, please email the event information to news@wboc.com.
Have a safe and fun Independence Day, Delmarva!
DELAWARE
Dover: Tuesday, July 4th - All day festivities beginning at 10am at the Old State House. Fireworks over Legislative Hall at 9:15pm.
Laurel: Tuesday, July 4th - Janosik Park, Front Street. Celebration begins at 3pm with fireworks at dusk.
Lewes: Tuesday, July 4th - Downtown Lewes, best viewing anywhere along the beach. Fireworks at dusk.
Middletown: Tuesday, July 4th - Silver Lake Park at dark, anywhere between 8:30 and 9:30pm.
Rehoboth Beach: Sunday, July 2nd - Rehoboth Ave, visible along beach and boardwalk. Scheduled for 9:30am.
Smyrna/Clayton: Tuesday, July 4th - Smyrna Municipal Park at dusk.
MARYLAND
Berlin: Monday, July 3rd - Heron Park at 9pm
Cambridge: Tuesday, July 4th - Great Marsh Park - 9pm
Crisfield: Sunday, July 2nd - Stars & Stripes Fest at the Crisfield City Dock. From 6pm to 9pm.
Easton: Tuesday, July 4th. Easton Carnival & Fireworks at Waterside Village. 4pm-11pm, fireworks at dark.
Hebron: Saturday, July 1st at the Hebron Fireman’s Carnival, with gates closing at 9pm before the show.
Kent Island: Tuesday, July 4th at 9:20pm in Kent Narrows
Ocean City: Tuesday, July 4th - Two events, one at North Division Street beach and at Northside Park on 125th. Music at 8pm, fireworks at 9:30pm at both locations.
Ocean Pines: Tuesday, July 4th - Veterans Memorial Park. Celebration begins at 5pm, with fireworks scheduled at 9:15am
Oxford: Monday, July 3rd - Tred Avon River at 9pm.
Salisbury: Tuesday, July 4th - Red White and BOOM at James M Bennett High School - Fireworks to start around 9:15pm
St. Michaels: Saturday, July 1st - Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum - dusk, around 9:15pm.
Willards: Monday, July 3rd at Willards Elementary. Celebrations begin at 5pm, fireworks at dusk.
VIRGINIA
Chincoteague: Tuesday, July 4th - Main Street at 10pm.