CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The New Creation Marching Unit is making a difference in the community with its program.
All ages and people are welcome to join this program. Directors of New Creation say the program gives the kids structure and keeps them out of trouble.
Once director Dedra Harris blows the whistle, marching practice has begun for the youth in Cambridge. Three times a week, ages 3 and up stomp to the beat of the drums, wave their hands in the air, and finally feel a part of something.
Juliesha Blake, a parent with the program says, "My child could be doing anything else but she chose to be here and dedicated. That's what I like. She's getting older and they need something they can do to keep them motivated and out of trouble. She likes to dance so why not have her out here?"
Co-directors of the New Creation Marching Unit. Dedra Harris and Odell Bryan not only coach the dancers but also participate and help with homework. They say dancers must obtain a certain GPA to stay on the team.
Bryan says this is one of the very few programs in the city, so it's needed. "There's not a lot for the youth to do so that's why me and Dedra put our heads together and said 'Well let's start a band'," says Bryan.
Harris added, "As many people that we can keep off the street is a good thing. Some people might have the mindset involving violence or something. They'll see this and it'll give them a second thought to want to join and do something positive. "
The group also gives kids a sense of leadership.
Jazyiah Mill is the captain of the 'Tiny Tots'. That's typically the 3-year-old's and up. She says, "I'm teaching them some dances and when the new people join I teach them too.
Captain of the drummers, Jurail Pimper says, "If we got kids here as long as they come out with respect and structure and they come out with a common goal, it all comes together. That's the main thing that's important to me."
Keeping the youth on beat for the future.
Bryan says the program was in place back in 2007, but then it ended. So Harris and Bryan started it back up again this summer. The program is year-round and the directors say they welcome new members at any time.
