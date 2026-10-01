SNOW HILL Md. - A controversial proposal tied to an Amazon Web Services underwater cable project is on pause after the Worcester County Planning Commission voted Thursday to table a zoning text amendment related to the project.
Amazon Web Services is developing an underwater cable between Ireland and the United States. The company wants the cable to land at the Ocean City Airport, which would require a small onshore facility it calls a power feed equipment building.
Currently, the municipal airport has no zoning code for that type of facility.
The Planning Commission considered an amendment Thursday afternoon to add international telecommunications cables and a power feeding equipment building as permitted uses for the airport.
The public did not have an opportunity to comment during the meeting, but opponents filled the meeting room, wielding signs opposing the cable projects.
Members of the Assateague Coastal Community Coalition and local homeowners associations said they believe the concerns surrounding submarine cables outweigh any benefits they have heard so far.
"That island to people who live down here, it's like a sacred place. It's gorgeous and it's untouched," said Jacky Grindrod.
Opponents also expressed concerns about the potential precedent that changing the zoning code could create.
In July, Worcester County commissioners passed a moratorium on data centers and cable landing stations. Amazon Web Services maintains that the proposed power feed equipment building is neither a data center nor a cable landing station.
Amazon Web Services says a cable landing station can range from 5,000 to more than 20,000 square feet, is water-cooled and staffed. It says a power feed equipment building can be less than 700 square feet, uses no water and requires no staff.
Worcester County Commissioner Eric Fiori questioned whether the distinction between the facilities was significant or if a zoning change could be smoke and mirrors to usher in future development.
"Past decisions and past performances reflect on what the future brings,” Fiori said. “if you look at this subject nationwide, there have been a lot of issues with what's been said to leadership within government and what's actually being done.”
The commission's decision to table the amendment is meant to allow officials to seek additional information before recommending whether to accept or reject the proposed zoning code change.
The issue is expected to return to the Planning Commission in 60 days.