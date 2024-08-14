CRISFIELD, MD — Tonight's Crisfield City Council workshop was filled with opposition as residents voiced strong opposition to a proposed zoning change that could have allowed for a low-income housing development at the site of the abandoned Pines Motel. The council workshop drew dozens of concerned neighbors.
The proposal to transform the property into low-income housing was met with immediate backlash from nearby residents, including Steven and Deborah Graves, who live adjacent to the site.
“It’s in our backyard, and we just don't feel like it will bring money to the community like they say it will,” said Deborah Graves. Her husband, Steven, added, “It would create about 84 more cars in here—and that’s assuming the legal cars. Then they have friends, and cars parking on all the streets. Also, people have a tendency to drive too fast. Really, it’s traffic with us.”
Jim Peters, another resident, shared his concerns, stating that the development would bring nothing but bad news to the quiet neighborhood,
“It’s a beautiful neighborhood with well-maintained houses, well landscaped, with a majority of senior citizens—and we demand and deserve the right to live the remaining years of our lives in peace, safety, security, and dignity,” Peters said.
The council acknowledged the community’s concerns, but also emphasized the need to do something with the abandoned property. Some council members expressed their opposition to the current proposal but highlighted the importance of finding a suitable solution.
“We understood from the beginning that we needed housing in Crisfield and do something with what was currently there. And we know we needed to do something,” said Mayor Darlene Taylor
Other options being considered include a 55-and-older community, apartments, keeping it as a motel, and more. The council, and Mayor Taylor, stressed the importance of ensuring that the property owner is not left with a failed investment in Crisfield.
“For me, it makes sense to find a middle ground somewhere, because I think it’s unfair. I can tell you because I just happen to know this specific project is not going to go anywhere anyway. I think there was enough pushback, so this specific proposal is no longer on the table,” said Mayor Taylor.
The future of the Pines Motel property remains uncertain and no official decisions were made tonight regarding the zoning change or the proposed development.