OCEAN CITY, Md. - Streets in downtown Ocean City experienced ankle-deep flooding in the early hours of the morning. Police barricades blocked cars from entering streets near the inlet.
Streets leading to Philadelphia Avenue were blocked off this morning as water filled the edges of the streets. By 7 o'clock this morning, the barricades were removed, but some water still lingered.
On Ocean City's boardwalk, sand covered the walkway near Trimper Rides. Large machinery was used to move the sand back to the beach and off of the boards. Divan Serfontein, an employee of the amusement park, says he is glad the storm happened during the off-season.
"Actually, you can see all the rides are torn down. We took everything apart. Everything's in warehouses," said Serfontein. "We stack them away just to prevent any damage due to, like, hurricanes and snow."
Along the boardwalk, wind damage could be seen, as trash was scattered everywhere and some store signage was broken. By 8 a.m., people were out and about, walking and riding bicycles to see how big the waves have gotten over night.
"It's not bad. Last night was a lot worse. The wind was, I was getting sandblasted. My face was getting sandblasted last night," said Ocean City resident, Jeremey Sweeney. "Compared to last night, it's not bad this morning."