Photo: Rescue Fire Company Cambridge, MD

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Multiple emergency units responded to a motor vehicle collision in Dorchester County on Saturday morning. 

The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company said the collision occurred on Aug. 30 on Route 50 and 2nd Street in Cambridge. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, described as a "motor vehicle collision with a reported entrapment."

Once on the scene, emergency units found a two-vehicle collision with one occupant trapped in the driver's seat against a guardrail. 

Photo: Rescue Fire Company Cambridge, MD

Cambridge fire officials said they removed the roof and the doors of the vehicle to free the patient trapped in the car. That patient was flown by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command for transport to a hospital. There are no further details on the injuries sustained in the crash. 

Photo: Rescue Fire Company Cambridge, MD
Photo: Rescue Fire Company Cambridge, MD

