Maryland-The U.S. Department of Labor released state jobs and unemployment data today. The report shows Maryland gained 8,200 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.0%.
The Leisure and Hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 4,500 jobs. The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector gained 3100 jobs in the month. There were 2,900 more employees in the state's Private Education and Health Services sector in January. The Government sector grew by 2,200 jobs in the same month, and there were 1,000 more people working in the information sector during that time as well. The .
Declining sectors included Professional and Business Services (5,900); Mining and Logging, and Construction (500); and Manufacturing (100).
A revised December report from the US BLS shows a chenge from a loss of 200 to a gain of 4,100 jobs. The December 2022 unemployment rate estimate dropped from from 4.0% to 3.0%.
View the entire report here.