Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&