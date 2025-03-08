DELAWARE - The Delaware Forest Service is cautioning residents of wildfire risks amid dry conditions and high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for all three counties in the state.
The Delaware Forest Service shared to their official Facebook page on Saturday that the National Weather Service has issued a Special Warning for Kent, Sussex, and New Castle counties.
The fire alert comes due to low humidity levels and high winds. Forest officials say "humidity levels dropping to 20-30% and northwesterly winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph."
Although there are puddles on the ground from the rain the past week, state forest officials reiterate that Delaware is still in a drought. The dry/dead leaves, twigs, and branches on the ground, along with the humidity levels and high winds, can create dangerous wildfires.
Local and state fire departments across Delaware have been responding to wildfires throughout the past two weeks. Forest officials say this has "spread resources very thin."
The Delaware Forest Service is urging people to not burn any outdoor materials and to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential flammable items.