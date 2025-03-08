Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... There is an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon across the lower Maryland Eastern Shore. Minimum relative humidity values will fall to around 30 percent. This will be combined with southwesterly winds around 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. These conditions along with the continued drying of the fine fuels will support the potential for rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.