Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-68. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 45-52. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers possible in the morning hours. The chance of a few more showers and even a few storms in the evening hours. Breezy. High: 64-69. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a lingering shower overnight. Windy. Lows: 42-47. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower to two are possible. Windy. Highs: 49-54. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 48-54. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
With high pressure sitting right over the top of Delmarva we will see a good amount of sunshine with temperatures up into the mid 60s once again for most of the region. It will be cooler out toward the beachtowns because the high will be just north and the wind will be out of the northeast and east for the daytime hours. As the high starts to push out to sea, we will see the wind start to turn again out of the south and southwest as the clouds begin to increase overnight tonight.
Looking at an area of low pressure developing to our west and running along the spine of the mountains from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night and into Friday bringing with it some shower chances. We will not have the moisture feed like we had with the system last week, but there will be some rain showers from time to time. Our first chance of showers will be with the arrival of a warm front in the morning hours. There will not be a lot of rain showers, but enough to wet the roads and need to have a rain jacket with us just in case. The cold front arrives by the evening hours (around sunset) and will bring a few more showers and even the chance of a thunderstorm or two. These storms will not have much juice, but enough to maybe produce a little lightning and thunder with a stronger wind gust. The wind flips as the front clears on Thursday night and will really start to ramp up into Friday.
With the low sitting to our north, the wind will be whipping on Friday with wind gusts at times to 30+ mph and temperatures stuck in the 40s and 50s for high temperatures. There will still be lingering clouds across the area and a bit of drizzle or a light shower is not out of the question. Most of the area will be just dry and gray on Friday. As the storm departs Friday night into early Saturday morning and even colder air wraps in behind the system…it would not shock me if we saw a few flurries across northern and western parts of the area early Saturday morning.
Saturday will still have some lingering moisture and keeping a mix of clouds and sun in the forecast. The second half of the weekend looks better with plenty of sunshine but very cold air settles into the area. Highs on Saturday and Sunday get stuck in the 40s with morning temperatures into early next week waking up in the 20s for a few days next week.