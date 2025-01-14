CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire that occurred in Dorchester County on Tuesday morning.
The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company were dispatched just before 8:30am on Tuesday to a structure fire in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue in Cambridge. According to fire officials, dispatch advised the responding emergency units that they received several calls from people reporting there was a fire showing at the location.
The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company were advised that there was not an all-clear, or that there were "possibly people trapped" in the structure.
Engine units quickly contained the fire that was found in the 1st floor living room. Additionally, a search of the structure was completed, and no occupants were found inside.
The fire is currently being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's office.