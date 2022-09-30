SUFFOLK, Va. - As wind and rain from Hurricane Ian continue to impact the region, the Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to take precautions to stay safe as they travel through the region.
Stay away from flood-prone areas, and move to higher ground if necessary. More deaths occur due to flooding than any other rainstorm-related hazard.
According to the CDC, the primary causes of flood-related deaths occur to individuals driving into flood waters, and walking in or near flood waters.
- 6 inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off of their feet,
- 12 inches can move most cars, and
- 18-24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans, and trucks.
Additional hazards in flood waters include debris, downed power lines, animals and insects, chemicals, and even raw sewage. Never underestimate the dangers of flood waters.
Based on current forecasts, VDOT staff is preparing for potential risks stemming from heavy rainfall and high winds. Crews stand ready to respond to any unsafe traveling conditions and damage resulting from the storm.
Motorists and pedestrians should limit travel based on weather and road conditions.
Residents should report any problems such as flooding, downed trees, or road hazards to VDOT’s 24- hour Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Statewide and local traffic conditions are available by calling 511 (dial or say nine to go straight to Hampton Roads info), visiting www.511virginia.org or downloading the free 511 Virginia mobile app. 511 Virginia provides real-time road conditions and interstate cameras.