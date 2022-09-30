Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy at times with a steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy at times with a steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.