Viewers who use YouTube TV to access WBOC will be temporarily unable to do so as of Jan. 28. There has been a failure related to a piece of YouTube TV-owned equipment that has taken WBOC down on that platform.
YouTube TV is aware of the issue and will repair it, however it likely will not be resolved until Monday. This means YouTube TV subscribers will not have WBOC in the meantime. WBOC has no control over the resolution timeline, as the impacted equipment is not ours.
We understand there are many football fans excited to watch Sunday’s AFC Championship game between Baltimore and Kansas City. That game can be watched over the air via digital antenna. It is also available on Paramount+.