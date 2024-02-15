Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 43-52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower is possible, but most will be dry. Lows: 32-38. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 44-51. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a period of light snow possible overnight. Light accumulations of snow possible by morning. Lows: 26-34. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Snow is possible the first part of the day with some light accumulations. Turning partly cloudy and windy late in the day. Highs: 37-44. Winds: NE-NW 5-25+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 40-47. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
A little clipper system is approaching the area from the west and will pass by to our north overnight tonight. Most of the moisture passes to our north tonight, but as the front swings across Delmarva…a few extra clouds and a wind shift will occur. Temperatures ahead of the front jump up into the 40s and 50s today with the southwest wind that picks up later this afternoon.
Friday will be a cooler day with highs only in the mid to upper 40s for highs as the wind will continue out of the northwest and push this colder air into the region. Along with the colder air, a second clipper system looks to move through the region late Friday into early on Saturday that will bring us the chance of light snow. At the moment, the snow looks to start in the 2-3am hour of Saturday morning and continue through the lunch hour with the heaviest snow possible in the 6-9am window. This quick hitting storm will bring enough moisture with it to squeeze out a couple inches of snow and at the moment, it looks like this chance will be over the majority of the viewing area. It will leave behind an even colder blast of air that will settle in for Sunday.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for most of next week with a nice warming trend. We could see highs approaching 60 degrees on Thursday before another chance of rain showers enters the forecast by next Friday.