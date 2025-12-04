Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 4:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Highs: 43-48. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow by morning. Lows: 17-27. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a little light snow for most of the day. A light accumulation of snow is possible for the majority. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with the possibility of lingering drizzle or flurries. Lows: 27-34. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: A lingering flurry early is possible. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 43-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Watching a little clipper system that will swing across the region and bring some extra clouds for this afternoon. With this mix of clouds with sunshine, our highs still reach into the mid 40s for highs before a re-enforcing shot of cooler air that will settle in for Friday morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s.
Watching a storm that will form down near the Gulf and cut to our south through the Outer Banks of North Carolina into Friday will make for a very interesting forecast. With the system passing to our south, the wind direction should be out of the north east and lock in the colder air that settles into the region this afternoon and this evening. The storm does the classic southern cut and will keep us on the northern edge of this storm. Expect the moisture stream (granted a lacking moisture feed) to arrive by the morning hours with a burst of snow. This snow could be on the moderate side by the mid to late morning hours as the low passes to our south. As it starts to depart, the wind shift more from the east could lead to an issue with some mixing and rain at the beach and for southern parts of Delmarva and may even intrude far enough inland to mix things over into Salisbury and Laurel. This will be the tricky part of the forecast. The storm departs by late Friday afternoon and clears out overnight. A light accumulation of snow is possible across most of the area, but the farther north you live…the less likely you will see an accumulation from this system. As you move south…the likelihood of seeing an accumulation becomes more likely where some across central parts of the region could pick up on an inch or two of snow from this system. Again, out toward the beach and farther south…the mixing will limit the amount of snow you will see.
We dry out and calm things down for a couple of days as we move into the weekend and Monday with temperatures staying below average with highs in the 40s. Also, the models try to spin something up for Monday evening and Monday night with another wintry weather chance. Again, something we will be monitoring.