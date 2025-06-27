DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Chance of a shower or thunderstorm early, then areas of fog. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 66°F.
A backdoor front crossed Delmarva last night and made it a little farther south than expected, resulting in a cool afternoon, with temperatures mostly in the 70s (which feels pretty good compared to what we saw earlier this week!).
That boundary has been the trigger point for rain and thunderstorms over the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and it could trigger some showers and thunder Friday evening as the boundary slowly retreats back to the north.
With the marine layer over the region, areas of fog are expected to develop over parts of Delmarva Friday night, which could linger into Saturday morning.
With the boundary back to the north, but still nearby, we'll see a return of temperatures in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Both days will mainly be dry, under partly to mostly sunny skies, however there is a low chance for a pop-up afternoon or evening thunderstorm.
We start the next work week with warm temperatures in the low 90s, with low chances of pop-up thunderstorms.
A cold front will approach Tuesday, which will bring an opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially into Tuesday evening.
The beginning of July is looking to be near normal temperature-wise.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for July 4 - July 10.
In the Tropics: A disturbance over the Yucatán Peninsula has a low, 30 percent chance of development in the Bay of Campeche in the next 7 days. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Barry".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.