Forecast Updated on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers at times. It will be cooler with the wind off the Atlantic. Highs: 75-81. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers lingering. Fog is possible by morning. Lows: 68-75.Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 83-89. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Showers / storms linger early. It turns partly cloudy by morning with fog possible in places. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 83-89. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and less humid! Highs: 79-86. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
The boundary has slowly moved across Delmarva and has stalled out over the region as we wake up this morning. We have dealt with some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the night and will have a few lingering showers and storms possible as we start things out this morning. Today looks to be an interesting forecast as the boundary is going to be moving back north as a warm front and could lead to a chance of some more showers and a few storms with cooler conditions as the wind remains in off the Atlantic. Highs this afternoon will only reach the 70s at the beach with 70s and some 80s possible out toward the Mid-shore.
This wind turns southwest for Saturday and could bring a chance of showers / storms late on Saturday. The front will not clear us until we get to Sunday evening, so it now looks like this chance of a few showers and storms will linger into Sunday afternoon as well. A few of these storms could pack a punch as the colder air starts to punch into the area behind the cold front.
The front will clear us on Sunday night and will lead to a very nice week next week with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures and lower humidity values.