Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A stray shower possible early in the morning, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 46-53. Winds: N-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW-W 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 46-53. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
A few stray showers are going to linger in the early morning hours this morning, but the biggest story about today will be the extra clouds that could linger with the low sitting off the coast and will keep our temperatures in the 60s. The wind will stick around for much of the day out of the northwest and we could see some gusts to 30+ mph. The cloud deck that lingers around will break apart overnight tonight and allow temperatures for some of our coolest communities to fall back into the mid 40s tomorrow morning.
Friday will start to see the warming trend begin…very gradually with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds. A big ridge of high pressure will establish just off to the east of Delmarva, setting things up to get a little toasty over the weekend. We will see temperatures climb into the 80s on Saturday and to near 90 degrees on Sunday with sunshine. This is looking like a stellar weekend for weather at the Monster Mile for All Star Weekend.
We stay in the upper 80s and 90s for early next week before we watch another front arrive with chances for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. This could also trigger an unsettled weather pattern that will keep things on the wetter side heading into the Memorial Day weekend.