DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Clear and chilly. Light winds. Lows in the low 30s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Chance of a shower early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent, mainly in the early morning.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of evening showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Lingering showers in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 37°F.
The winds will finally calm down a bit as we look ahead to a week with some mostly light rain chances.
Cool high pressure builds into the region tonight, allowing for winds to calm down to 5 mph or less, under clear skies. This will allow for chilly overnight temperatures to fall into the low 30s inland and low 40s at the coast, although I don't want to rule out a few interior locations falling into the upper 20s. Frost will definitely be a possiblity by sunrise Tuesday.
Tuesday starts off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon as a quick moving low pressure system approaches from the west. This will bring our next chance of rain, with the timing being Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Timing the start of the rain will be difficult, as air near the ground will be quite dry, and the rain won't be very heavy, so we'll contend with virga for quite some time before the air near the ground "moisturizes" and allows the rain to reach the ground. We do need rain on Delmarva, however, we're only expecting up to about ½" of rain before the low pressure departs Wednesday morning.
Showers could linger into Wednesday morning before partial clearing by afternoon.
We'll see lots of clouds through the rest of the week, however southwesterly winds will start a warming trend, with temperatures being near or above normal through the rest of the week.
Another low pressure system riding along a cold front will approach on Friday, bringing another round of showers late Friday into Saturday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for November 24 - November 30.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.