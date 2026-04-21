Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the night with a few stray showers possible by the morning hours. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SE-SW 5-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible at times. Windy early. Highs: 68-76. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 48-55. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 60-70. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
It is another cold start across Delmarva with temperatures having fallen overnight into the 20s and 30s. There is a good chill to the air this morning, but as the sun comes up we will see temperatures jump quickly. We are looking at a really nice day with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees with sunshine as a weak ridge of high pressure assumes control of the weather. Another weak front arrives tonight into Wednesday with some extra clouds overspreading the area overnight.
As this front pushes across Delmarva on Wednesday with some scattered showers throughout the day. Unfortunately, once again, the amount of rain we are expecting from these showers will really not amount to much and it’s not even a guarantee that it will rain in your neighborhood. There will be enough rain showers to wash the pollen out of the air again and give our flowers and gardens a quick sip of water…that’s about it.
This front will stall out over the top of Delmarva and will be just bouncing back and forth across the area that will keep the clouds around from time to time on Thursday and Friday and could even keep the chance of a couple showers in our forecast. Again, not the biggest chance in the world, but do know that threat will be around for Thursday and Friday.
The weekend forecast looks at another area of low pressure arriving with some more scattered showers overnight Saturday into Sunday with temperatures cooling off all weekend long. Highs are only expected to be in the 50s to maybe 60 degrees…all because the wind will be in off the Atlantic for much of the week. Things look to stay unsettled with shower chances into next week, but again…these rain chances look to not really put a dent into the drought issues we have on Delmarva.