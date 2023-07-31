Forecast Updated on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 4:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few showers are possible in the morning hours. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny and beautiful! A stray shower / storm is possible later today, but most will be dry after the morning hours. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and very comfortable. Lows: 58-67. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with the stray chance of a shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and very comfortable. Lows: 57-67. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
A little clipper system is moving across Delmarva this morning and bringing the chance of some rain showers to get things started early on this Monday. Once this clipper system moves across Delmarva, a reinforcing shot of cooler air moves into the region and could provide enough instability to produce a stray pop-up shower later today as well. Most of us, though, should be dry after the initial showers this morning. Highs today only reach the low to mid 80s with lots of sunshine this afternoon and a very comfortable evening is on the way with morning temperatures on Tuesday falling into the 50s and 60s.
Another chance of a pop-up shower or storm is possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening, but unlikely for most of us. Again, this would be instability showers based on the cooler air being pushed in aloft as things continue to dry out even more heading into mid-week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s with morning temperatures again in the 50s and 60s.
The humidity will start to go up on us heading into Thursday and Friday and provide us a better chance of a few pop-up showers and storms as temperatures climb up into the 80s to near 90 degrees by Saturday. Our best chance of showers and storms come in two waves: one on Saturday and another on Monday.