Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers / thunderstorms. Highs: 82-86. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: A shower or a storm possible, otherwise it will be mostly clear. Lows: 57-65. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with a chance of showers possible by morning. Lows: 60-65. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 77-82. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
We are under the influence of an upper-level low that sits off to our north and west in the Great Lakes region. Around this low, we will see a few different waves of energy spin around into our neck of the woods and could lead to more unsettled weather this week. A weak front arrives later today with another round of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Unless we see thunderstorms in some neighborhoods, the rain should not be super heavy with these showers. Ahead of the front, temperatures should climb back up well into the 80s. It will also turn a bit breezy this Wednesday with some wind gusts possible over 30+ mph.
The low continues to influence us even though we stay warm for Thursday as we dry out with a good amount of sunshine. As the upper-level low begins to shift east, the low will produce an area of low pressure on top of Delmarva and brings another chance of scattered showers arriving for Friday. The showers and clouds could linger into Friday evening, but the hope is that the low will move off the coast by Friday night.
The weekend forecast looks great at the moment. Saturday looks to be the best of the weekend days with sunshine and highs in the 80s. After looking at all the data available this morning, I am going to dry us out for Sunday and move our chances for showers and storms into Monday as it looks like this next system is going to slow down a little bit. The humidity will start to come up Sunday leading to temperatures for some of us in the upper 80s.
Once the next system arrives Monday night, it will stick around and keep us in an unsettled weather pattern with chances for showers and storms for most of next week.