Forecast Updated on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of a few stray showers across southern Delmarva will be there, but most stay dry. Highs: 72-82. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible overnight. Windy. Lows: 60-65. Winds: SE-SW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers / storms possible in the morning. Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon with a stray thunderstorm possible. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows: 63-70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 75-80. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower / storm in the afternoon hours. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
At its closest point this morning, we are seeing some scattered showers from the area of low pressure down toward the Carolinas and are mainly across southern Delmarva. Everyone else is starting off this Friday with extra clouds and fog as the humidity has gone way up overnight as well. As the low will start to move east, the low cloud deck and showers will begin to break apart and push out the sea and our conditions will improve into the afternoon with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees for a high.
A cold front will approach us from the west into Saturday morning and will bring a better chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the early part of the day. As we work into the afternoon and evening hours, we will see more and more sunshine with highs into the 70s and 80s. The front will stall out over Delmarva with a weak wave of energy running along the front and bringing more scattered showers and storms for Sunday with highs in the 70s and some low 80s.
Monday will be the sandwich day between weather systems and with the humidity still on the high side…we won’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. A better chance for more widespread showers and storms enters the forecast on Tuesday before high pressure takes control of the forecast the rest of the week.