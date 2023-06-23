Forecast Updated on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 74-82. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers and storms possible early. Partly cloudy and breezy by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: S-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a few pop-up showers / storms possible. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Lingering shower / storm early. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 64-72. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
This area of low pressure continues to be a menace for us heading into the end of the workweek. Today will come with more sunshine and as a result, I think we will see more instability and allow for the chance of some showers and storms to increase with time today. I also think the trigger will be a stronger one with regards to a cold front swinging through the area. It could cause some of these thunderstorms to be on the stronger side with strong gusty winds and the possibility of some hail is not out of the question. And again, these storms will contain a lot of water content and could bring a quick 1-2+” of rain in a very short period of time.
I do believe that we will still see a chance for a few pop-up storms in the forecast for Saturday, but unlike the last few days…I have a lot of optimism in our forecast for Saturday. I think there will be more in the way of sunshine with temperatures into the mid and upper 80s. I still think Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with sunshine and temperatures near 90 in some places. We may have a stray shower / storm on Sunday, but I think it’s our smallest chance for a storm over the next 7 days.
Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives by Monday and Tuesday of next week as a cold front arrives once again. Indications are that we should begin to dry things out by Thursday and Friday.