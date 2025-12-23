Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few showers possible in the morning. Otherwise, we slowly clear things out into the afternoon hours. Windy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 32-39. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Christmas Eve: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 48-54. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Christmas Eve Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions for Santa’s trip across Delmarva. Lows: 28-34. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Christmas Day: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 46-52. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible for most areas. As you move farther north, the possibly of freezing rain and sleet is possible. This would make for tricky travel. Highs: 35-47. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
We have the warm front sneaking across Delmarva as I write this discussion this morning and will unlock the chance of a few scattered showers over the course of the morning hours on Delmarva. This rain will not amount to much and in fact…many folks may not see much of anything as the front clears us by the afternoon hours. The wind will flip out of the northwest later in the day and start to pick up once again with some gusts to 30+ mph possible by the nighttime hours. Temperatures today reach the 40s and low 50s for highs…right where we should be for this time of year.
At the moment, we are looking good for Santa and his track across Delmarva for tomorrow evening and tomorrow night as things will be dry with temperatures during the day in the 40s and 50s…at night…we will be in the sweet spot with temperatures overnight in the 20s and 30s. Christmas Day looks to be a little more cloudy as a weak little clipper swings across Delmarva. There is no real threat of precipitation with this system.
Another clipper system will arrive for the region on Friday afternoon and Friday evening and that set up is starting to look a bit more interesting for northern Delmarva. At the moment, the majority of the region gets just rain showers with temperatures in the 40s. As you move across far northern Delmarva and toward Philadelphia, the threat for freezing rain can’t be ignored as the wind will be backing in from the north and northeast. This is a forecast that we will be fine tuning here for the next couple of days.
We warm things up quickly for the upcoming weekend with temperatures in the 50s and even some low 60s possible on Sunday. A stronger cold front brings rain and even a few thunderstorms possible on Sunday evening and Sunday night as much colder air spills across the eastern US for early next week.