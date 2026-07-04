Forecast Updated on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 4:55pm by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Tonight: Showers and storms possible in the early evening. It becomes mostly clear by morning. Lows: 72-79. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with chances of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Highs: 90-100 (80-90 Beach). SW 10-30+ mph. Feels Like Temperatures: 100-110.
Sunday Night: Showers and storms possible in the early evening. It becomes Partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 72-79. Winds: W-N 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 85-92. Winds: N-NE 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Lingering rain showers to start the day with a slow clearing into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 72-86. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Watch for some scattered showers and storms this evening and tonight as we expect to see a complex of thunderstorms to develop to our west across the Bay. I do think the bay will play an influence and deter these storms from pushing fully across into our neck of the woods. Regardless, have an eye to the sky over the course of the evening as we watch these storms to maybe bring some rain and even a few rumbles of thunder during the evening and overnight.
Watching for more chances of showers and storms to develop along a front that will dive into our neck of the woods by late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. These storms could bring a punch with strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning with it. Ahead of the storm chances, we should see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs still climbing up well into the 90s with heat index values into the 100s.
There are hints that this front will stall over the top of Delmarva for Monday and Tuesday keeping things unsettled with showers chances and temperatures in the 80s for highs by Tuesday afternoon. There is some debate if the wind will shift off the Atlantic for Wednesday and Thursday. If this happens, we may have daytime temperatures in the 70s and 80s for a couple of days. If it doesn’t (the logic I am going with at the moment) we get a mini reprieve from the heat on Wednesday before it starts to build again toward next week (not as hot as the last few days).
Watching another front that will bring with it chances for some scattered showers and storms by later in the day on Friday and should clear us during the day on Saturday…setting up for a good weekend with cooler conditions into early next week.