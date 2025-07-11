Forecast Updated on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or storm through the afternoon on the sea breeze. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Fog or low cloud possible in the morning. Lows: 70-77. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with fog and low cloud possible in the morning. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
The front that has been annoying us for the last few days will be passing down to our south as we work throughout the course of this Friday. As this happens, the wind will start to shift more out of the southeast and then from the east. This will lead to a day where we will see some clouds starting to bubble after lunchtime with the chance of a few showers and storms forming along the sea breeze boundary this afternoon. Since this wind shift is going to happen early in the day, the beach towns should be dry and the storm chances should be minimal at best. Those of us that live from route 13 and points west will see the best chance of a few showers and storms later today. It also isn’t the biggest chance at about 20-30%. The wind shift solidifies overnight with a light east wind will have us waking up in the 70s and some of us may wake up to some fog.
With the fact that this front pushes down to the south, it will help to clear things out into the weekend with temperatures a bit on the cooler side. Highs in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday and we may only be in the 70s at the beach. A stray chance of a pop-up storm is possible on Sunday. A better chance of scattered thunderstorms arrives on Monday with a front that will swing across the region. This will allow the Bermuda High to be in control of the weather next week with warmer temperatures. Another cold front triggers off chances for showers and storms by Friday of next week with temperatures well into the 90s.