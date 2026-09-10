DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Isolated showers and thunder early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent, increasing to 70 percent in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 62°F.
High pressure is moving offshore Thursday evening, allowing a cold front to approach from the north. This front will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to Delmarva Thursday evening into early Friday.
Not everyone will see a thunderstorm Thursday night. However, there is a low chance that any thunderstorms that do develop could briefly be strong to severe, with damaging winds, downpours, and lightning the main threats.
The front will sink to the south on Friday. Friday will start off with isolated showers and thunder in the morning, then we'll be partly cloudy in the afternoon, so the day isn't a washout by any means.
Then an area of low pressure is expected to develop along the stalled front, and will bring another round of showers and thunder. The timing is starting to come into better focus, with most of Saturday being dry (albeit with increasing clouds), and showers and thunderstorms arriving Saturday evening.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue Saturday evening, with on-and-off showers on Sunday, so we're calling for Saturday to be the better day of the weekend to work and play outside.
Then we're quiet with slightly warmer-than-average temperatures Monday through Wednesday. Skies during the time will be partly to mostly sunny.
Then longer-range guidance is suggesting another cold front will swing through on Thursday, bringing the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Sep 17 - Sep 23.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.