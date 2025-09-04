DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: A few thunderstorms early, mainly over the Midshore and Delaware, then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Friday: A few lingering showers early, then mostly sunny and warm. Winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
A shift to southerly winds, coupled with mostly sunny skies, has pushed our afternoon highs well into the 80s just about everywhere except at the coast.
A cold front is approaching from the northwest, and will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening, with storms most likely over the Maryland Midshore and over Delaware. Not everyone will see a storm, but any storms could come with gusty winds.
The cold front washes out over Delmarva Friday, meaning no cooler temperatures; in fact, temperatures will rise into the mid 80s on Friday under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front approaches Saturday, bringing more widespread rain and thunder to Delmarva, likely in the afternoon and evening.
Partly to mostly sunny skies, and cooler temperatures in the mid 70s make a return to the peninsula next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for September 10 - September 16.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave in the deep tropical Atlantic has a high, 90 percent, chance of development in the next seven days. It is too soon to say if this storm will have a direct effect on the U.S. East Coast, but we need to keep a close eye on this storm. Should it become our next named Atlantic storm, it's name would be "Gabrielle".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.