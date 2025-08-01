Forecast Updated on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Lingering rain chances the first half of the day with a slow clearing throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW-NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and much less humid! Highs: 78-83. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-69. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-83. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
The front lingers to our north this morning and will keep things on the unsettled side throughout the day today. In fact, the chance of some lingering showers will be in our forecast for the first half of the day as the wind picks up out of the north and northeast. We could see some wind gusts at times over 30+ mph. This wind will assist to keep things a bit on the cloudy side with temperatures in the 70s for much of the day. The front clears us overnight tonight and will significantly drop our humidity values as we head into Saturday morning.
The shift in the weather is leading us to the nicest weekend you can forecast for the first weekend in August. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with morning lows in the 50s by Sunday and Monday morning with lots of sunshine. No excuses for not being outside for this coming weekend…find something to do with the family outside. Watching a possible storm developing off the Carolina coastline by the middle of next week that could bring widespread rain chances into by Thursday and Friday of next week. Stay tuned…