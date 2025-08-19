Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with more scattered showers with drizzle and a few storms possible. Windy. Highs: 70-77. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: A few lingering showers, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 67-73. Winds: E 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: A few scattered showers possible early in the day, otherwise it turns partly cloudy by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 74-83. Winds: E-SE 15-45+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 68-75. Winds: E 20-50+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle / stray showers possible especially at the beach. Windy. Highs: 74-81. Winds: E-NE 15-50+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
The gray weather we had arrived during the day on Monday will linger into our Tuesday with a cloudy and dreary day with some drizzle and a few showers possible. A few of those showers could still produce a quick inch or two of rain if it falls over the same area for a prolonged period of time. Temperatures will be held in check with highs this afternoon in the 70s. The wind will be around from the east with some gusts over 40+ mph expected. Rip current threat remains high today and for the rest of the week ahead of the rough conditions from Erin the next few days at our area beach towns.
The storm will be passing by to our east over the next few days bringing with it some very rough conditions at the beach with beach erosion and some coastal flooding a threat along with the rip current threats. We also will need to watch the bays as this persistent wind in from the northeast could cause some issues on our bays ahead of the push of water as Erin moves by to our east. Expect to see some coastal flood advisories to be issued for higher than normal tides starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.
Speaking of the actual weather conditions, the front lingers over the area for the next few days to guide Erin out to sea. As it sits overhead, it will keep the chances of some scattered showers and storms in our forecast for early on Wednesday with some lingering clouds on Thursday as Erin begins to depart. Temperatures start to rebound as the wind starts to shift a bit on Friday with highs back up into the 80s. We stay in the 80s for the weekend, but another stronger cold front arrives with the chance of some scattered showers and storms by Sunday and Monday.
Next week looks like a pumpkin Resse’s at the store as we see fall-like temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s with sunshine by the middle of the week.