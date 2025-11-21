Forecast Updated on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers by the evening hours. Highs: 57-62. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain at times throughout the night. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Lingering rain showers the first part of the day with slow clearing into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 54-60. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Becoming mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 30-38. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 56-61. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
We have seen the warm front sneak across Delmarva overnight and it has helped to lock in the low cloud deck even more for much of the day today. After this warm start, the wind out of the south and southwest will help temperatures to spike up into the 50s and 60s today even with the low cloud deck being stubborn and not giving way before our next little weak system arrives in the region.
Some scattered showers are going to be possible starting late Friday evening into Friday night and will linger in the first half of Saturday. Most of the region will pick up on another 0.25 - 0.50 inches of rain by the time it ends late Saturday morning. The good news is that this storm should be out of here by Saturday evening leaving behind sunshine to end the weekend with temperatures seasonable with highs in the 50s.
We start the short work and school week next week on the dry side with sunshine and temperatures warming into the low 60s for some on Monday. An early look at the busiest travel day of the week looks to bring a chance of rain showers for late Tuesday into Wednesday, but things look to be very warm for Wednesday. The front clears us on Thanksgiving, so it should be warm for the trip to grandma’s house, but significantly cooler for Black Friday and the bargain hunting with highs only reaching the 40s.