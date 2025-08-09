Forecast Updated on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 4:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-69. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-68. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The weekend forecast is a very nice one across Delmarva, so get outside and enjoy it friends! The only issues are at the beach today with the high rip current threat as the ocean has been very churned up thanks to the low that has developed in the Atlantic, but is quickly moving away from the coast. As it leaves, the ocean will start to calm slowly so we see conditions improve for Sunday…I expect the rip current threat to come down to a moderate threat. The open waters of the Atlantic will also improve, so fishing conditions will get better for the last day of the White Marlin Open. I suspect that Sunday is going to be a very, very busy day at the scale to wrap up the tournament.
It will be a sunny and lovely weekend with temperatures on Saturday in the 70s and 80s for highs. We will turn up the warmth a bit for Sunday with temperatures in the 80s for highs across the area as the wind starts to turn more out of the southeast. Morning temperatures for the next few mornings will be refreshing with most of our coolest communities in the 50s…a little touch of fall in the air.
Don’t get used to it just yet, because we return to summer weather early next week with highs into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday. Storm chances will start to come up on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as a couple weak pieces of energy swing through the area. At the moment, we see another quiet weekend next week with temperatures in the 80s and a few low 90s with a good amount of sunshine.