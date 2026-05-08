DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows in the low 50s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Mother's Day: Mostly sunny. Highs about 80°F.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunder. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Highs about 70°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 73°F. Normal low: 51°F.
High pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic making for an absolute stunner of a Friday with lots of comfortably cool sunshine.
On Saturday, a weak warm front will creep up the East Coast, which could tap into some instability, triggering some showers and/or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Any thunderstorms could briefly become strong to severe with damaging winds.
Sunday is looking like a great day for Mother's Day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm afternoon highs near 80°F.
A disturbance crosses the region on Monday, bringing another chance for welcome rain showers. Thunderstorms are not expected.
After a mostly sunny and cool Tuesday, another round of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday into Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation below normal for May 15 - May 21.