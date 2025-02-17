Forecast Updated on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 18-26. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 15-22. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow overspreading the area by the evening hours. Highs: 28-34. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Snow continues into the first part of the day before things taper off into the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: N-NW 10-30+ mph.
Much colder air started to push onto Delmarva during the course of yesterday and last night with those very strong gusty winds we saw for much of the afternoon and even hours where we saw gusts 60-70+ mph as the front cleared the region. It will still be a very windy day where we could see wind gusts 40-50+ mph this afternoon as the cold air continues to rush into the area with highs today in the 30s to around 40 degrees. When you factor in the wind, we will have wind chill values in the 20s and 30s today. The wind continues into tomorrow morning which will make the 10s and 20s we fall to for morning temperatures feel like the single digits and low 10s.
Tuesday still looks to be a great day, but colder with highs in the 30s as the pool of cold air settles right over the top of Delmarva as we set up for the possible winter storm for Wednesday into Thursday. Some things have shifted dramatically over the course of the last 24 hours with the computer models that this massive storm we have been talking about for a few days has been suppressed to the south as the colder air dives a little farther south. At the moment, we still think the Peninsula will see snow from Wednesday evening and night and early on Thursday, but the farther north you live…you are now limited in the amount of snow you will see. The farther south you come…still looking at a very significant snowstorm. Still would like to look at another 1-2 model runs before we start to give snowfall totals for this storm with this dramatic shift that we have seen (because I believe we will see things swing the other way).
The colder air settles for another couple of days with highs in the 30s through the weekend. Warmer air starts to arrive next week with highs in the 40s and 50s through the middle of next week.