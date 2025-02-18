Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 15-22. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow overspreading the area by the afternoon and evening hours. This big snow threat is mainly for central and southern Delmarva. Highs: 28-34. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Snow is possible, heavy at times across central and southern Delmarva. Lows: 22-30. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Snow continues early in the morning before things taper off into the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 26-34. Winds: N-NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 32-40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The wind has settled a bit overnight, but still making things feel like the single digits and low 10s this morning with temperatures in the 20s out the door. Tuesday still looks to be a great day, but colder with highs in the 30s as the pool of cold air settles right over the top of Delmarva as we set up for the possible winter storm for Wednesday into Thursday.
This storm has been suppressed to the south as the colder air dives a little farther south according to the models, but there is some belief in my head that the cold air being modeled may be a touch too cold and some of the moisture will be pushed onto Delmarva into tomorrow night. At the moment, we still think the Peninsula will see snow from Wednesday afternoon and night and early on Thursday, but the farther north you live…you are now limited in the amount of snow you will see. The farther south you come…still looking at a very significant snowstorm.
Accomack and Northampton counties will be the big winners on Delmarva with 6-12” of snow along with southern portions of Somerset and Worcester counties. As you move north…we will see 3-6” of snow across northern parts of Somerset and Worcester counties, along with Wicomico, Dorchester, and parts of Sussex county. As you move farther north, we may see 1-3” of snow across parts of the Mid-shore and into Kent county in Delaware…but north of that, really not going to see much of any accumulations…maybe a dusting to 1” at best.
The colder air settles for another couple of days with highs in the 30s and 40s through the weekend. Warmer air starts to arrive next week with highs in the 50s through the middle of next week.