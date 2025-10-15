Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 67-73. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 38-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 34-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
We have finally started to break apart the clouds that have been lingering overhead the last few days with the low being pushed out to sea. A cold front will swing across Delmarva to continue to move this storm to the east during the day today. There will be some extra clouds lingering around as the front pushes through early in the afternoon hours and ahead of the front we will see temperatures into the 70s. Once the front clears, the wind turns again more out of the northwest and will usher in some much cooler air for later in the week.
High pressure dives in behind the storm and takes control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and most of the weekend. The cooler air will be very noticeable with highs for Thursday and Friday will only reach the 50s and 60s and morning temperatures on Friday morning will be in the 30s and could bring us our first frost of the season in our coolest communities. We drastically warm things up over the weekend into the 70s for highs, but it will come with a chance for a few showers and storms overnight Sunday and into Monday.
There are indications that this low could…and I want to stress could…close off and keep us in the clouds to start off next week with some lingering shower chances as well. Something to watch, but we should dry out regardless by Wednesday and Thursday.