Forecast Updated on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 5:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with the possibility of a little patchy fog by morning. Lows: 62-70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible, but most will be dry. Lows: 67-73. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few PM storms possible. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The heat and humidity will start to build again over the next few days as high pressure slides off the coast and the wind starts to turn out of the southwest. This will drive in that tropical air off the Gulf across the south and into our neck of the woods by Wednesday and Thursday.
A beautiful Monday is ahead of us with sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the mid 80s for most inland. A bit cooler at the beach towns again as the wind will be out of the southeast and south. A very light wind, enough to keep temperatures in the upper 70s at the beach in the afternoon, but a beauty of a beach day. Overnight tonight could bring a little fog as that humidity begins to arrive and the feel to the air will really start to change.
This will lead to highs up into the 80s and 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday as the humidity really starts to build. A chance of a stray shower or storm on Tuesday evening is not out of the question, but most should stay dry. Our real storm chances will start to come up on Wednesday and Thursday as a couple weak pieces of energy swing through the area. A few of these storms on Wednesday could pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning.
At the moment, we see another quiet weekend next week with temperatures in the 80s and a few low 90s with a good amount of sunshine. We will be paying attention to the tropics as the latest wave coming off the African coast this morning will become our next Hurricane and could come close enough to Delmarva by the middle of next week that we will have to closely monitor the storm. It will for sure impact the beaches with some very high rip current threats and the open water fishing in the Atlantic for a few days.